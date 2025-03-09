Pittsburgh Pirates Trade Acquisition Takes Small Step in Return From Big Injury
Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Spencer Horwitz took a small but significant step on Sunday in his attempt to return from a "chronic wrist issue" which will have him sidelined at the beginning of the year.
Per Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sunday:
Brief update on Spencer Horwitz — He has started hitting off a tee. Another step forward in his return from the wrist injury.
As stated above, hitting off the tee may seem small, but it is important, as it all adds up in the end. The initial timetable said that Horwitz would 6-8 weeks, and we are almost at the four week mark. He'll most assuredly need a rehab assignment to build back up, but he could make some appearances in Grapefruit League games by the end of spring if he keeps progressing.
The 27-year-old infielder was brought in this offseason in the three-team trade that sent Gold Glover Andres Gimenez to the Toronto Blue Jays. Pitcher Luis Ortiz ended up with the Cleveland Guardians.
A former 24th-round pick of the Blue Jays, Horwitz made his debut in 2023. He only got 39 at-bats that first year but got 328 in 2024 as the Blue Jays finished last in the American League East. He hit .265 with a .357 on-base percentage, hitting 12 homers and bringing in 40 along the way.
The Blue Jays felt that Horwitz was no longer necessary after acquiring Andres Gimenez, one of the best defenders in the game.
Pittsburgh is coming off a last-place finish in the National League Central but with Paul Skenes and Jared Jones in their rotation, their is finally some optimism.
