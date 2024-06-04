Fastball

Popular NBA Analyst and Former NBA Champion Goes Viral For Taking Swings at Fenway Park

Kendrick Perkins, the former Boston Celtics' big man and NBA champion, took some hacks at Fenway Park on Tuesday before the Red Sox took on the Atlanta Braves.

Brady Farkas

February 7, 2011; Charlotte, NC, USA; Boston Celtics center Kendrick Perkins (43) gets the rebound against the Charlotte Bobcats at Time Warner Cable Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
February 7, 2011; Charlotte, NC, USA; Boston Celtics center Kendrick Perkins (43) gets the rebound against the Charlotte Bobcats at Time Warner Cable Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports / Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Former Boston Celtics' big man and current ESPN personality Kendrick Perkins went viral on New England social media feeds on Tuesday after he was seen taking some swings at Fenway Park.

Per @theScore on "X:"

Kendrick Perkins getting some reps in at Fenway Park

Perkins looks like he may be a tough out in a slow-pitch setting, but he doesn't look overly comfortable with the bat in his hand. But that's ok, he made his money on the hardwood and gets paid to deliver opinions on ESPN - not hit fastballs.

The 39-year-old Perkins was a 14-year NBA veteran who played for the Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder, Cleveland Cavaliers, and New Orleans Pelicans. He helped the C's win the NBA title in 2008 and got to the finals with Boston again in 2010. He also got to the finals with Oklahoma City in 2012 and Cleveland in 2015.

For his career, Perkins averaged 5.4 points per game and 5.8 rebounds. He made his NBA debut in 2003-2004 after entering the draft straight out of high school.

As for the Red Sox on Tuesday, they are playing host to the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The Sox enter play at 30-30 and unfortunately dealing with more injuries as Vaughn Grissom and Wilyer Abreu have recently been put on the injured list.

Kutter Crawford is on the mound for Boston. He's 2-4 for the year. Lefty Max Fried gets the ball for Atlanta.

The two teams wrap up the short two-game series on Wednesday afternoon.

Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

Published
Brady Farkas

BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 