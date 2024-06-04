Popular NBA Analyst and Former NBA Champion Goes Viral For Taking Swings at Fenway Park
Former Boston Celtics' big man and current ESPN personality Kendrick Perkins went viral on New England social media feeds on Tuesday after he was seen taking some swings at Fenway Park.
Per @theScore on "X:"
Kendrick Perkins getting some reps in at Fenway Park
Perkins looks like he may be a tough out in a slow-pitch setting, but he doesn't look overly comfortable with the bat in his hand. But that's ok, he made his money on the hardwood and gets paid to deliver opinions on ESPN - not hit fastballs.
The 39-year-old Perkins was a 14-year NBA veteran who played for the Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder, Cleveland Cavaliers, and New Orleans Pelicans. He helped the C's win the NBA title in 2008 and got to the finals with Boston again in 2010. He also got to the finals with Oklahoma City in 2012 and Cleveland in 2015.
For his career, Perkins averaged 5.4 points per game and 5.8 rebounds. He made his NBA debut in 2003-2004 after entering the draft straight out of high school.
As for the Red Sox on Tuesday, they are playing host to the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The Sox enter play at 30-30 and unfortunately dealing with more injuries as Vaughn Grissom and Wilyer Abreu have recently been put on the injured list.
Kutter Crawford is on the mound for Boston. He's 2-4 for the year. Lefty Max Fried gets the ball for Atlanta.
The two teams wrap up the short two-game series on Wednesday afternoon.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.