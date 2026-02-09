Red Sox Land Top 2025 Rookie Caleb Durbin in Trade With Brewers

Last year, four Brewers received votes in the National League Rookie of the Year race. Two of them are reportedly gone.

Milwaukee is trading second and third baseman Caleb Durbin to the Red Sox for three players, according to a Monday morning report from Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Durbin, 25, played in 136 games for the Brewers last year. He slashed .256/.334/.387 with 11 home runs and 53 RBIs, and his 24 hit-by-pitches led the NL. For his efforts, he finished third in the NL Rookie of the Year voting.

His reported departure for Boston follows Milwaukee’s Dec. 14 trade of left fielder Isaac Collins, who finished fourth in the Rookie of the Year voting, to the Royals. Both contributed to the Brewers’ phenomenal 2025 regular season, which saw them go 97-65, win the NL Central, and reach the NLCS before being swept by the Dodgers.

For Durbin, the Red Sox are reportedly sending back pitcher Shane Drohan, infielder David Hamilton, and pitcher Kyle Harrison (obtained from the Giants for first baseman and designated hitter Rafael Devers on June 15).

Boston, an 89-game winner and playoff qualifer a year ago, is scheduled to open the 2026 season on March 26 against the Reds.

