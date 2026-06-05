Potential Yankees-Tarik Skubal Trade Would Flip AL East Race on its Head

The New York Yankees have been hit with some injuries lately. Aaron Judge is currently on the injured list after suffering a stress fracture in his rib cage. He will be out 4-6 weeks.

While looking into adding an outfielder would make sense for the Bronx Bombers, that isn't the only area where they will look for reinforcements. According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Yankees are at least expected to "gauge the cost" of left-hander Tarik Skubal.

Offense is their biggest need, but Skubal would be an interesting addition if they ultimately do trade for him. And if they do, this could change everything in the American League East.

Potential Yankees-Skubal Trade Could Shake Up AL East

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) throws against Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Thursday, April 23, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Judge is at the very beginning of his stay on the injured list. He's going to be out 4-6 weeks. New York is currently a half-game back in the AL East, but that could change by the deadline.

Still, if they land Skubal in a trade with the Detroit Tigers, they could have a very scary rotation and put themselves in position to overtake the Tampa Bay Rays at the top of the AL East. The rotation already has Gerrit Cole and Cam Schlittler, and Max Fried could be back by then. That would leave the Yankees with four frontline starters and a great chance to potentially emerge as the pennant winners in the American League.

The Rays don't often make the big moves at the trade deadline, so that could give the Yankees the edge the rest of the way and allow them a chance to run away with the AL East. They barely missed out on a division title last year.

They may not need Skubal, but this could be the move that sets them apart from the rest of the pack in the AL East. The Toronto Blue Jays, Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox have disappointed this year, so this could give the Yankees all they need to establish themselves as the best team in the division.

Skubal and Cole have both won Cy Young awards. Having two such pitchers in the same rotation would make them an even tougher opponent to deal with in the AL East. It will be interesting to see if the Yankees actually decide to kick the tires on Skubal, but even though pitching isn't their biggest need, adding him could really pay dividends.