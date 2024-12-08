Projecting the Baltimore Orioles Starting Lineup After Signing Tyler O'Neill
The Baltimore Orioles signed veteran outfielder Tyler O'Neill to a three-year contract on Saturday. The deal is worth nearly $50 million, checking in at $49.5, according to MLB Insider Jon Heyman.
The deal was somewhat of a surprise considering that the Orioles have been connected with pitching mostly this offseason. The team is projected to lose Corbin Burnes in free agency, so they need to replace him, and they needed more help in the rotation even when they had Burnes in the fold.
O'Neill has an opt-out following the 2025 season as well.
A native of Canada, O'Neill is coming off a year in which he hit 31 home runs for the Boston Red Sox. With a .241 average, he also brought in 61 runs. He played just 113 games because of various health issues, so if he's healthy for a full 162-game season, he's easily a 40-home run candidate.
He should also help alleviate the loss of Anthony Santander, who is likely to leave in free agency as well. O'Neill is a seven-year veteran of the St. Louis Cardinals Red Sox.
With him in the fold, let's take a look at the projected starting lineup for Baltimore, understanding the team will also use platoon options at times.
C: Adley Rutschman
1B: Ryan Mountcastle, Ryan O'Hearn
2B: Jackson Holliday
SS: Gunnar Henderson
3B: Jordan Westburg
OF: Cedric Mullins, O'Neill, Colton Cowser
DH: Heston Kjerstad, O'Hearn
The Orioles finished second in the American League East this season and were bounced in the playoffs by the Kansas City Royals (wild card round).
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.