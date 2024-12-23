Projecting the New York Mets Starting Rotation After Sean Manaea Signing
The New York Mets re-signed starting pitcher Sean Manaea in the wee hours of Monday morning, inking him to a three-year deal worth $75 million. Jeff Passan of ESPN had the information on social media:
The 32-year-old was dominant in the second half 2024, as evidenced by Sarah Langs of MLB.com.
2024 Sean Manaea, July 30-Sept 21:
11 starts
2.63 ERA
.155 Opp BA
.283 Opp SLG
Signing Manaea represents another big move for the active Mets, who have also brought in Juan Soto, Clay Holmes, Frankie Montas and Griffin Canning.
The Mets currently lack a true, dependable ace in the starting rotation, but they do have an interesting collection of arms that should pair well with their potentially elite offense.
1) Manaea: Set to turn 33 years old before the season, he went 12-6 with a 3.47 ERA in total. He made 32 starts and is a nine-year veteran of the A's, Padres, Giants and Mets.
2) Kodai Senga: Set to turn 32 years old, the Japanese import spent most of the season injured in 2024. He made only one regular season start, but did come back to make three unspectacular postseason appearances. He's 13-7 over two seasons with a 2.99 ERA.
3/4/5: Holmes, Montas, Canning/Tylor Megill: You can quibble with the order all you want here, but it seems as if Holmes and Montas are locks in the rotation. Holmes, the former Yankees reliever, signed a three-year deal to get his first crack at starting. Montas signed a two-year deal after spending the 2024 season with the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers. He was 7-11 with a 4.84 ERA.
Canning went 6-13 with a 5.19 ERA for the last-place Angels while Megill was 4-5 with a 4.04 ERA in New York.
