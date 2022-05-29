VIDEO: Rafael Devers Hits 11th Home Run of 2022 Season for Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers, since debuting for the Boston Red Sox in 2018, has shown himself to be an MVP-caliber player, especially last season, where he hit a career-high 38 home runs and was two RBI away from his career-high 115 RBI in 2019.

This year has been no different as Devers is hitting north of .340 with just under a 1.000 OPS in 38 games.

Along with that, his production has been on pace, if not better, with that of the last few years in Boston.

Coming into Sunday, Devers had already surpassed double-digit home runs on the year, but he hit his 11th in a massive way against Baltimore Orioles starter Bruce Zimmerman.

Devers's 434-foot shoot was the fourth 430+ foot home run he's hit so far in 2022 and the third-longest home run of the year for him.

He's had an incredible month of May to date, hitting .393/.430/.720 with seven home runs and 16 RBI.

Overall, Devers's RBI total is down considerably from the 100+ RBI seasons he's had in recent memory, but those numbers are expected to increase over the next few months.

As for the Red Sox,Sunday's game was a crucial game in this strange five-game series against the Orioles this weekend.

Baltimore won two of the first three games, but the home run has aided the Red Sox immensely on Sunday. They've hit five home runs so far Sunday afternoon, lighting up Baltimore's pitching staff.

It seems that the Red Sox have been fighting to get back to two games under .500 in recent weeks and a win today will get them to that point, 23-25.

That makes Monday's series finale all the more important, especially for the Red Sox playing at home.