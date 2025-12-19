Rays Blockbuster Trade Could Open Door For Diamondbacks 3-Time All-Star

The Tampa Bay Rays have been one of the teams that have shown interest in Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte. They even discussed a deal with Arizona involving the three-time All-Star.

In order to land Marte, they would have to trade their current second baseman Brandon Lowe. However, according to Alex Stumpf of MLB.com, the Rays are closing in on a deal to do just that.

It’s a three-team trade with the Houston Astros. Pittsburgh is receiving outfielder Jake Mangum and left-hander Mason Montgomery in addition to Lowe. Right-hander Mike Burrows goes to Houston, while the Rays land Jacob Melton and Anderson Brito, the Astros’ No. 2 and No. 7 prospects, respectively.

Rays Blockbuster Trade Opens Door For Ketel Marte

The Diamondbacks seek Major League-ready starting pitching in exchange for Marte. The Rays have plenty of it and could help Arizona out.

But in addition, a spot is now cleared at second base for them to do just that. They would have needed to trade Lowe in order to open up a spot. Now, they have a spot open for a potential trade.

The Rays are being aggressive so far this offseason. They have already signed Steven Matz and Cedric Mullins to boost their roster, and they likely aren’t done here.

Lowe should give the Pirates a reliable bat as they try to improve their offense, but the Rays have opened the door to several new possibilities on the trade market, with a deal for Marte being the most obvious.

They’ll have a lot of competition from teams like the Boston Red Sox and Seattle Mariners, but they have the prospects to pull off a deal, and Marte would be a significant upgrade over Lowe at the plate.

But while the Rays were sellers in this particular move, that shouldn’t be mistaken for them giving up on 2026. Instead, it’s a clear sign that they want to win and go big.

Nothing is close on that front, but with a spot now open, it would be a surprise to not see the Rays up the ante on their efforts to land Marte.

They finished 77-85 this past season, missing the playoffs for the second straight year. But if this deal does open the door for more moves, then the Rays could be back in business in 2026.

