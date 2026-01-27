How Diamondbacks-Ketel Marte Could Shake up MLB Offseason

The Major League Baseball offseason is quickly coming to an end.

In just about two weeks, we'll start to see teams around the league report to Spring Training camps. It's been a long offseason full of plenty of movement, including a historic deal between the Los Angeles Dodgers and All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker. There is still time left for more moves to get done. For as many transactions as there have been, there have been significantly more rumors and buzz than the number of moves made. That's always going to happen.

Now, there are a few big-name free agents still looking for work, including ace Framber Valdez. The trade market could be another way to shake up the offseason one more time before Spring Training. On Tuesday, The Athletic's Jim Bowden shared a column highlighting seven big-name players who could be moved before Spring Training. One player Bowden mentioned was Arizona Diamondbacks Ketel Marte and noted that the team's stance on a trade could change if there was a "robust trade offer."

There's still time left in the offseason

Sep 28, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) hits a solo home run during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

"Ketel Marte, 2B, Arizona Diamondbacks," Bowden wrote. "The Diamondbacks made Marte available this fall and fielded offers from several contending clubs up through the Winter Meetings. At that point, they were seeking young, controllable starters in return. They never found a deal close to their liking and instead took him off the trade market, stating that he would remain with the team for the 2026 season.

"Keep in mind, that stance could change with a robust trade offer, something that could come about if there is a major injury to a player in spring training and a team decides to revisit trade talks and offer closer to what Arizona was looking for in the beginning. If the Red Sox don’t land Eugenio Suárez in free agency and can’t find another bat, they could easily circle back and make another run at Marte, as could the Yankees, Tigers and Phillies, all of whom expressed interest this offseason."

Now, this doesn't seem very likely. The Diamondbacks specifically pulled Marte off the block and all of the signs have pointed to that remaining the case since. If the Diamondbacks were to reverse course now, it certainly would add a bit of drama before Spring Training kicks off. It would shake things up in part because it doesn't seem likely. It would be a surprise if the All-Star slugger were to be moved at this point after the team publicly made it sound like he wouldn't be.

This sounds more like throwing a name out there that was in trade rumors early in the offseason. If the Diamondbacks changed their mind and got a deal done, it would shake things up, for sure. But don't get your hopes up.

