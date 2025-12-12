Rays Reportedly Enter Mix For Diamondbacks’ 3-Time All-Star

The Tampa Bay Rays had a disappointing 2025 season, going 77-85 and finishing in fourth place in the American League East. They didn’t have enough offense to be a true contender.

However, they’ve made a few key signings this winter, adding Cedric Mullins and Steven Matz via free agency, so they are at least hoping to bounce back into contention in 2026.

They may look to add other pieces as well, possibly via trade. Jon Morosi of MLB Network said on Friday that the Rays are one of the teams that are showing interest in Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte.

Rays Could Be Interesting Fit For Ketel Marte

Sep 23, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“I think the chances have increased that Ketel Marte is going to be traded, and this possibility in particular is really intriguing,” Morosi said.

Marte hit .283/.376/.517 with 28 home runs, 72 RBI, a 4.4 WAR and an .893 OPS. He is a three-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger award winner.

Morosi noted that Arizona and Tampa Bay have made a lot of trades in the recent past, so these two teams could match up well with one another. The Rays have the starting pitching depth that Arizona would want in exchange.

Marte is a switch-hitter with power from both sides of the plate and would be an ideal addition for the Rays as they try to build a better roster for 2026.

The additions of Mullins and Matz help, but Marte would be a real difference maker for this team and give them somebody to build around. The 32-year-old is also under contract through the 2030 season.

It’s going to take a massive haul for Arizona to even consider giving up Marte, but the Rays can give them what they want in exchange to make a potential deal happen.

It will be interesting to see what Tampa Bay has planned over the next few weeks, but they are an interesting potential fit for Marte. They need power in their lineup, and he can give them what they’re looking for if they hope to contend again in 2026.

The AL East would only get tougher as a result of Marte possibly going to Tampa Bay, and the Rays could put themselves in the mix.

