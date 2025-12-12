Mariners Insider Reveals Disappointing Jorge Polanco Free Agency Outlook

The Seattle Mariners have been quiet since re-signing Josh Naylor this offseason. They didn’t make any moves at the Winter Meetings, but that doesn’t mean that they’re done just yet.

In fact, Jorge Polanco and Eugenio Suarez are still free agents, and the Mariners are hoping to bring Polanco back. Polanco will likely want a longer-term deal this offseason after his strong 2025 campaign, possibly at least three years.

However, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times shared a prediction that Mariners fans aren’t going to like too much, which may ultimately hurt Seattle’s chances of actually bringing back their star second baseman and postseason hero.

Mariners May Have Hit Roadblock In Jorge Polanco Pursuit

Oct 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners second baseman Jorge Polanco (7) warms up before game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

“I don’t think the Mariners are going to give in on the third year,” Divish said. “They might put a vesting option that’s easily attainable that would give him the third year, but I don’t think they’re going to cave or give in.”

This may end up hurting the Mariners chances of bringing back Polanco. Losing him would be a huge blow.

He hit .265 with 26 home runs and an .821 OPS during the regular season, so it makes sense that he would want a longer contract this offseason. But if the Mariners aren’t going to give him that third year, they might be forced to move on without Polanco.

If that’s the case, they have a few options they can turn to. They have prospect Cole Young who could take over at second base, but they could also make a trade.

They have been showing interest in both Ketel Marte and Brendan Donovan, two of the top names on the trade market this offseason. The St. Louis Cardinals would want pitching in exchange for Donovan, and the Mariners have a lot of depth there, so a deal could come together quite easily.

But if bringing back Polanco is their priority, they may have to get a little uncomfortable and overpay a bit, which might mean giving him a third year on his next contract.

It will be interesting to see what general manager Jerry Dipoto has planned for the rest of the offseason, but it’s clear that it might take a little more effort to bring back Polanco for next season.

