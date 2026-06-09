Rays Tarik Skubal Trade Idea Could Completely Flip AL East Race

The Tampa Bay Rays are going through a little bit of a rough patch lately. They had the lead in the American League East, but have allowed the New York Yankees to come back and tie them in the standings.

They might need some starting pitching help at the trade deadline. They have a lot of prospects to spare and are in a position to swing big. Tarik Skubal is expected to be on the trade block with the Detroit Tigers out of contention.

David Schoenfield of ESPN proposed the idea of Tampa Bay trading for Skubal and sending pitchers Santiago Suarez, Brody Hopkins and Michael Forret back to Detroit.

Rays Skubal package could completely flip AL playoff race

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal, left, talks to Justin Verlander in the dugout during the fifth inning between Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Angels at Comerica Park in Detroit on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"With their outstanding start to the season, the Rays are in position to strike big," Schoenfield writes. "The rotation has pitched well -- it's fifth in the majors in ERA -- but it is just 27th in innings pitched. With Ryan Pepiot out for the season, Tampa Bay has tried Griffin Jax as a starter, which weakens the bullpen. Adding Skubal to front a rotation with Shane McClanahan, Drew Rasmussen and Nick Martinez would give the Rays a World Series-worthy group.

"The Tigers might be more interested in a package of pitchers anyway, especially ones who are close to the majors, so let's give them three upper-level arms. Suarez is No. 3 and Hopkins No. 4 on the latest top 10 list for the Rays while Forret has great numbers at Double-A."

The Rays are in a dead heat in the AL East race, and adding somebody like Skubal could flip the division race on its head and give them the clear edge over the Bronx Bombers. Pairing him with McClanahan and Rasmussen could put the Rays in a position to reach the World Series for the first time since 2020.

The Rays have not reached the postseason since 2023, but if they have the right pitchers in place, the playoffs could be within reach, and they could be an interesting team to watch down the stretch.

But to hold off the Yankees, they are going to need to swing big, and adding Skubal to the mix would allow them to put some distane between themselves and the Bronx Bombers.

The trade deadline is August 3, so it will be interesting to see where the Rays are by then and if they'll try for Skubal.