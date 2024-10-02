Fastball

Recent Minnesota Twins Acquisition Hits Open Market as Offseason Begins

Veteran left-hander Cole Irvin, who just joined the Minnesota Twins for the end of the season, is back on the free agent market.

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Cole Irvin (24) delivers a pitch in the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Sept 17.
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Cole Irvin (24) delivers a pitch in the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Sept 17. / David Richard-Imagn Images
The 30-year-old Irvin is a six-year veteran who has played for the Philadelphia Phillies, Oakland Athletics, Baltimore Orioles and Twins. He began the year with Baltimore, going 6-5 with a 4.86 ERA before getting designated for assignment. With Minnesota, he made four appearances and went 0-1 with a 12.27 ERA as the Twins missed the playoffs due to a stunning collapse.

His best year came with Oakland in 2021, when he went 10-15 with a 4.24 ERA. He also won nine games in 2022. Because he's a left-hander, he's likely to find another opportunity this off-season, although it remains to be seen if he'll get an opportunity in a starting rotation or a bullpen somewhere.

As for the Twins, they need to figure out where they are going from here. Just six weeks ago, they were competing for the American League Central crown, so to miss the playoffs is a complete stain on the organization. Not only did they miss the playoffs, they finished fourth in the division behind the Kansas City Royals, Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians.

They'll have an offseason of soul-searching to do, and a lot of it will depend on how mcuh money they want to spend to upgrade the roster.

Minnesota finished at 82-80 on the season, having gone 2-8 in their final 10 games.

