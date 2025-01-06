Recently-Retired Infielder Set to Join Minnesota Twins Front Office in Key Position
Back in December, veteran infielder Ehire Adrianza announced his retirement from Major League Baseball after 12 seasons.
Now, not even two weeks later, Adrianza has his next move.
Daniel Alvarez-Montes reports that he'll join the front office of the Minnesota Twins.
News: Former IF Ehire Adrianza is joining the Minnesota Twins front office as Assistant of Player Development.
Will mainly work with the infielders in all levels of the organization.
Adrianza spent parts of 12 years in the big leagues with the San Francisco Giants, Twins, Atlanta Braves, Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Angels. He helped the Braves win the World Series back in 2021, as they defeated the Houston Astros in seven games.
Lifetime, he was a .237 hitter with 22 homers and 19 stolen bases. He got to the playoffs twice: 2021 with the Braves and 2017 with the Twins. He was 1-for-10 in that Braves World Series run.
As for the Twins, they are coming off an incredibly disappointing season. After getting to the ALDS in 2023, the Twins collapsed in the final month and change of the 2024 season, missing the playoffs entirely.
Furthermore, they have dealt with financial woes and restrictions in that time. They let Cy Young finalist Sonny Gray go before the 2024 season and also dealt former All-Star Jorge Polanco to the Seattle Mariners.
This offseason, there's been rumors of them looking to shed salary again, with Christian Vazquez on the trade block and potentially Carlos Correa. The team also let longtime outfielder Max Kepler go as well.
