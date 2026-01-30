Yankees Insider Drops Jasson Domínguez Hint; These 3 Teams Could Be Trade Fits

Few names are hotter on the trade rumor mill at the moment than outfielder Jasson Domínguez of the New York Yankees.

In the days since the Yankees re-signed Cody Bellinger, it's only been natural for many to assume that Domínguez, who ranks fourth on New York's outfield depth chart, could be available. Chris Kirschner of The Athletic stoked that fire on Friday by writing that the Yankees "should explore" the trade market for their former No. 1 prospect. In all likelihood, they probably are doing so at this time.

So to be proactive, let's explore the market in our own way by identifying three teams that could absolutely use a soon-to-be 23-year-old outfielder who can provide power, speed, and entertainment if he lands in a situation with more favorable prospects of playing time.

(Note: while these fits are built on knowledge of prior reports, they are speculative in nature.)

Kansas City Royals

Jun 26, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals right fielder Jac Caglianone (14) catches a fly ball in the ninth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images | Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

The Royals don't have any outfielders they feel particularly confident about at the moment, save for their own former No. 1 prospect Jac Caglianone, who was a disaster at the plate in his first taste of the majors this summer.

Domínguez would be an offensive upgrade over everyone the Royals either already had or brought in this offseason to try and patch up the league's worst outfield by fWAR. And although it's not clear whether Kris Bubic is of interest to the Yankees, we know the Royals have pitching to spare.

Cleveland Guardians

Oct 2, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians outfielder Chase DeLauter (34) makes a catch in front of outfielder George Valera (35) in the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers during game three of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Even if the Guardians are prepared to turn over the keys to center field to rookie Chase DeLauter this year, which is probably the smart move, Domínguez projects as an upgrade over George Valera, who would be Cleveland's third outfielder in addition to Steven Kwan.

But we also know that the Guardians, being who they are, will likely trade Kwan at some point before the July 2027 deadline, and quite possibly within the next calendar year. At that point, they'd be glad they bought in on Domínguez when they did, provided they could put together a package the Yankees found agreeable.

Miami Marlins

Sep 18, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) pitches in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

In terms of familiarity, the Yankees and Marlins make a ton of sense as trade partners. New York acquired Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Ryan Weathers from Miami in the last 18 months, and Miami seems to be pleased with the talent it's brough back from the Bronx thus far.

If Sandy Alcantara is on the Yankees' radar, one would think the Marlins have likely been holding out for a package centered on Domínguez for some time. The two sides might have drastically different valuations of both of those players, but the skeleton of a trade involving a swap of one for the other makes sense.

