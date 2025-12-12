Mariners' $26 Million Star At Center Of Red Sox's Free Agency Buzz

The Seattle Mariners came into the offseason with three key free agents: Eugenio Suárez, Jorge Polanco, and Josh Naylor. It didn't take long for the Mariners to ink Naylor to a new contract this winter, but the other two remain in free agency.

Seattle will likely look to re-sign one of the two infielders, but it's unlikely it retains both. Still, there's a chance the Mariners whiff on both stars in free agency. In fact, they're both receiving quite a bit of attention from outside teams.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Chris Cotillo of MassLive reported on Friday that the Boston Red Sox were targeting Polanco in free agency this winter. Polanco is projected to sign a $26 million deal, per Jim Bowden of The Athletic, but there's a chance he gets a bit more if he signs for three years.

Jorge Polanco would fit perfectly with the Red Sox

Oct 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners second baseman Jorge Polanco (7) warms up before game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

"The Red Sox also remain interested in high-priced free agent Bo Bichette and versatile infielder Jorge Polanco, sources said late Thursday," Cotillo wrote. "Japanese corner infielder Kazuma Okamoto is also a potential fit. Free agent Eugenio Suarez, who slugged 49 homers in 2025, is one of the top power bats still available but to this point, despite poking around on him, the Red Sox have not been aggressors in his market."

The Red Sox recently whiffed on Pete Alonso and Kyle Schwarber at the winter meetings. There's a good chance they target a star like Alex Bregman or Bo Bichette to slot into the middle of their lineup, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the Red Sox target Polanco alongside a star.

Boston needs to add multiple bats to its lineup. While Polanco isn't the slugger that Alonso or Schwarber are, he's a huge upgrade to some of the players the Red Sox used last season. Polanco was a crucial piece of the puzzle for the Mariners' postseason push. Slotting him in at second base would be a good move for the Red Sox and the price being as low as it seems to be would make it that much sweeter.

More MLB: Mariners Projected To Lose $72 Million Slugger To Division Rival