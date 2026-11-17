The middle of November offers a lot of 40-man roster deadlines. Afterward, there are just two weeks left before the current Collective Bargaining Agreement expires on December 1.

Once teams reconfigure their 40-man rosters, there should be movement in free agency. Given the latest rumors on A.J. Minter, Alex Vesia, and Jonathan Loáisiga, the reliever market should move quickly in the following two weeks.

With several teams interested in the three relievers, it should create a competitive market. Those three could be the next relievers off the board for late-inning help. Their markets might not necessarily impact the top tier of relievers, as Adrián Morejón and David Bednar represent the closer tier this winter.

Expectations for A.J. Minter, Alex Vesia, and Jonathan Loáisiga in Free Agency

Sep 26, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga (43) throws a pitch during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Emilio Pagán and Evan Phillips are the first two relievers to get new contracts. Both former closers landed deals around $11.5 million per season.

That could be the market in play for Minter, who had a 2.56 ERA in 45.2 innings in 2026. The 33-year-old left-hander was also a closer on a World Series-winning club back in 2021. MLB Network's Jon Morosi reports that five teams are interested in the former Met and Twin. Morosi lists the Phillies, Royals, Blue Jays, Nationals, and Rangers as suitors.

Minter is coming off a two-year, $22 million contract he signed with the Mets after the 2024 season. The left-hander's velocity has ticked down to 93.5 MPH in 2026. That's a risk that teams need to account for when trying to sign him. But as his four-seamer velocity has dropped, he's become more reliant on his cutter and changeup to neutralize right-handed hitters.

Alex Vesia might not receive as lucrative a contract as Minter. He's likely viewed more as a setup option than a closer. FanGraphs' median crowd-sourced projection has the former Dodger left-hander getting a two-year contract for $16 million.

Vesia sits 92.1 MPH with his fastball, but it carries with a lot of ride and deception in his delivery. He tunnels in a short slider that keeps hitters honest. He's proven to be a reliable bat-missing arm from the left side despite below-average velocity.

Loáisiga is the true wild card in this tier, thanks to an outstanding bounceback season with the Diamondbacks. His lack of swing-and-miss doesn't profile well for a closer or high-leverage role, but he could be a viable setup man. Loáisiga is excellent at generating weak contact, especially on the ground. But for a team looking for a seventh or eighth-inning arm, he profiles well.

The New York Post's Jon Heyman lists five teams that are in pursuit of the former Yankee and Diamondback. Those teams are the Phillies, Dodgers, Mets, Yankees, and Blue Jays. Loáisiga sits upper-90s with a sinker, with a sweeper-like curveball in the upper 80s, and a changeup.

All three relievers should land multi-year deals of at least $16 million per season. Once Minter, Vesia, and Loáisiga come off the board, that more or less takes care of the second tier of relievers in free agency.