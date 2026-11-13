Tarik Skubal's Reported Price Tag Puts MLB Teams on Notice

The General Manager Meetings have come and gone across Major League Baseball, but there haven't been any splashes made just yet.

This offseason, the biggest player to watch in free agency is undoubtedly two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal. There has been at least one massive star available in free agency each of the last few years who determined the direction of the market. A few years ago, it was Shohei Ohtani. Last year, it was Kyle Tucker. This offseason, it's Skubal. When major superstars, like Skubal, are available, the market hinges on them. You tend to see multiple big-market teams involved, which slows down the market elsewhere because teams need to determine how much money they actually have left after potentially landing — or missing — on Skubal.

Skubal is the best overall player available and is going to get paid like it. USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported on Thursday that agent Scott Boras has been telling teams that the starting point is at least $325 million.

"Skubal and agent Scott Boras is making it clear to teams they have no interest in a short-term deal, and yes, you better come in with an offer exceeding $325 million if you want a seat at the high-stakes table," Nightengale reported.

Unpacking A Potential Tarik Skubal Historic Deal

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) throws a pitch in the second inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

So, why the number $325 million specifically?

The answer to that question is Yoshinobu Yamamoto of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Yamamoto landed the largest contract ever for a starting pitcher. He got $325 million over 12 years from Los Angeles. Beforehand, the largest contract in big league history for a starter, based on total value, was $324 million for Gerrit Cole. He landed a nine-year pact with the Yankees, as opposed to Yamamoto's 12-year deal.

So, when it comes to Skubal, clearly the starting point is breaking the record. Throughout the 2026 season, it was talked about over and over again how a historic deal could be coming Skubal's way. Clearly, there is a goal of breaking the record for the largest contract for a starter in big league history.

Skubal is closer to Cole than he is to Yamamoto. When Yamamoto landed his historic deal, he was 25 years old. Skubal is 29 years old and will turn 30 years old on Nov. 20. When Cole inked his deal with the Yankees, he was 29 years old. For Skubal, clearly the perception is that a deal starting with the number $325 million is the goal. A nine-year deal would make sense based on the Cole deal. If not nine, maybe eight. Anything more than nine would be a surprise.