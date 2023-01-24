Rockies' Todd Helton Comes Up Less Than 3% Short of Hall of Fame

Five-time All-Star and three-time Gold Glove first baseman Todd Helton came up just eleven votes short of receiving entry to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum from the Baseball Writers of America Association vote Tuesday.

In order to receive entry from the BBWAA vote, a player must receive 75% of the writers' votes for the Hall of Fame. Helton received 72.2%. Helton is tracking well, however. This was only his fifth year on the ballot. He should receive induction into baseball's exclusive club very soon.

Scott Rolen was the lone player voted in, in 2023, receiving 76.3% of the vote.

Here's a look at others receiving votes:

Scott Rolen: 76.3%

Todd Helton: 72.2%

Billy Wagner: 68.1%

Andruw Jones: 58.1%

Gary Sheffield: 55%

Carlos Beltran: 46.5%

Jeff Kent: 46.5%

Alex Rodriguez: 35.7%

Manny Ramirez: 33.2%

Omar Vizquel: 19.5%

