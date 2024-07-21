Dylan Cease Does Something Not Done in More Than 100 Years of Baseball History
The San Diego Padres beat the Cleveland Guardians 7-0 on Saturday to even the weekend series at a game apiece. Offensively, the Padres were paced by home runs from David Peralta and Jake Cronenworth, but the real story was the work of Dylan Cease on the mound.
The righty, who was acquired this past offseason from the Chicago White Sox, got the win by going 7.0 innings on the mound. He allowed just one hit, no runs, one walk while striking out 10. With the performance, he's now 9-8 with a 3.76 ERA.
With the outing, he also did something not done for more than 100 years of baseball history.
Per @OptaSTATS:
Today marks the 4th time this season Dylan Cease of the @Padres has pitched at least 7.0 innings while allowing no more than 1 hit.
That ties Hall of Famer Pete Alexander (1915) for the most such outings by any MLB pitcher in a single season in the modern era.
Any time you do something that hasn't happened in more than 100 years, you're doing something right and Cease certainly has this year. He's prone to bouts of volatility but when he's on, he's one of the best in the game.
He's struck out 159 batters in a whopping 122.0 innings.
The 28-year-old is in his sixth major league season with the White Sox and Padres. Lifetime, he's 52-43 with a 3.82 ERA. He'll be a free agent after the 2025 season and continues to set himself up well for future paydays.
