San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers Announce NLDS Game 1 Starting Lineups

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres announced their starting lineups Tuesday afternoon for game one of the National League Division Series, set to start at 9:37 p.m. ET on FOX.

The series opens at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles for game one and game two, before shifting to San Diego for game three and game four, if necessary. The series would return to Los Angeles if a game five is needed.

Here's how the Padres will line up (including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats):

1) LF Jurickson Profar .243/.331/.722

2) RF Juan Soto .242/.401/.853

3) 3B Manny Machado .298/.366/.897

4) DH Brandon Drury .263/.320/.813

5) 1B Wil Myers .261/.315/.713

6) 2B Jake Cronenworth .239/.332/.722

7) SS Ha-Seong Kim .251/.325/.708

8) CF Trent Grisham .184/.284/.625

9) C Austin Nola .251/.321/.650

P Mike Clevinger (7-7, 4.33 ERA)

Here's how the Dodgers will line up (including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats):

1) RF Mookie Betts .269/.340/.873

2) SS Trea Turner .298/.343/.809

3) 1B Freddie Freeman .325/.407/.918

4) C Will Smith .260/.343/.808

5) 3B Max Muncy .196/.329/.713

6) DH Justin Turner .278/.350/.788

7) 2B Gavin Lux .276/.346/.745

8) LF Trayce Thompson .268/.364/.901

9) CF Cody Bellinger .210/.265/.654

P Julio Urias (17-7, 2.16 ERA)

The Padres are coming off a National League Wild Card Series win, defeating the New York Mets in three games over the weekend.

The Dodgers have not played since last Wednesday, and have had almost a full week to rest, prepare and line up their pitching staff, after the Padres threw starting pitchers Yu Darvish, Blake Snell and Joe Musgrove Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

