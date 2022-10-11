Skip to main content
San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers Announce NLDS Game 1 Starting Lineups

San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers Announce NLDS Game 1 Starting Lineups

Here's a look at how the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers will line up for game one of the National League Division Series Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Mike Clevinger and Julio Urias will each take the mound in hopes of giving their team a 1-0 series lead in the best-of-five series.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Here's a look at how the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers will line up for game one of the National League Division Series Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Mike Clevinger and Julio Urias will each take the mound in hopes of giving their team a 1-0 series lead in the best-of-five series.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres announced their starting lineups Tuesday afternoon for game one of the National League Division Series, set to start at 9:37 p.m. ET on FOX.

The series opens at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles for game one and game two, before shifting to San Diego for game three and game four, if necessary. The series would return to Los Angeles if a game five is needed.

Here's how the Padres will line up (including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats):

1) LF Jurickson Profar .243/.331/.722

2) RF Juan Soto .242/.401/.853

3) 3B Manny Machado .298/.366/.897

4) DH Brandon Drury .263/.320/.813

5) 1B Wil Myers .261/.315/.713

6) 2B Jake Cronenworth .239/.332/.722

7) SS Ha-Seong Kim .251/.325/.708

8) CF Trent Grisham .184/.284/.625

9) C Austin Nola .251/.321/.650

P Mike Clevinger (7-7, 4.33 ERA)

Here's how the Dodgers will line up (including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats):

1) RF Mookie Betts .269/.340/.873

2) SS Trea Turner .298/.343/.809

3) 1B Freddie Freeman .325/.407/.918

4) C Will Smith .260/.343/.808

5) 3B Max Muncy .196/.329/.713

6) DH Justin Turner .278/.350/.788

7) 2B Gavin Lux .276/.346/.745

8) LF Trayce Thompson .268/.364/.901

9) CF Cody Bellinger .210/.265/.654

P Julio Urias (17-7, 2.16 ERA)

The Padres are coming off a National League Wild Card Series win, defeating the New York Mets in three games over the weekend.

The Dodgers have not played since last Wednesday, and have had almost a full week to rest, prepare and line up their pitching staff, after the Padres threw starting pitchers Yu Darvish, Blake Snell and Joe Musgrove Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Check out our full ALDS and NLDS preview!

Subscribe to the Jack Vita Show on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Pandora | TuneIn | Listen Notes | Podtail | Podchaser | Hubhopper | Audio junkie | Himalaya | Podcast Addict | Available wherever podcasts are found.

USATSI_19167250_168388303_lowres
News

San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers Announce NLDS Game 1 Starting Lineups

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19214870_168388303_lowres
News

Philadelphia Phillies Top Atlanta Braves 7-6, Take 1-0 Lead in NLDS

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19200078_168388303_lowres
News

New York Yankees, Cleveland Guardians Announce ALDS Game 1 Starting Lineups

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19181341_168388303_lowres
News

New York Yankees Unveil Playoff Roster for ALDS vs. Cleveland Guardians

By Jack Vita
AstrosJustinVerlanderJoseAltuveDugout
News

GameDay Preview: How to Watch Houston's Game With Seattle on Tuesday

By Tom Brew
USATSI_19214350_168388303_lowres
News

Houston Astros, Seattle Mariners Announce ALDS Game 1 Starting Lineups

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19211651_168388303_lowres
News

Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies Announce NLDS Game 1 Starting Lineups

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19199917_168388303_lowres
News

2022 MLB Playoffs: American League, National League Division Series Preview

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19192262_168388303_lowres
News

San Diego Padres Advance to NLDS, Win Second Playoff Series Since 1998

By Jack Vita