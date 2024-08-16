San Diego Padres Rookie Has the Sickest Bat For MLB Players Weekend
On Friday, baseball will commence with "Players Weekend," which is set to help bring a different level of fun and personality to the sport.
Paired with the playing of the "Little League Classic" in Williamsport, the weekend is supposed to help get more eyeballs on the sport and help attract a younger audience. It all culminates on Sunday when the Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees play a game in Williamsport, Penn. in front of the Little League World Series teams and their families in a minor league stadium.
While only two teams are playing in the Little League Classic, everyone is still having some fun for the special weekend, including San Diego Padres rookie Jackson Merrill.
The rookie, who will be in the running for Rookie of the Year, is apparently busting out an incredible lightsaber-themed bat for the weekend.
Per the @MLB account on "X:"
Jackson Merrill has a glow-in-dark Star Wars lightsaber bat for
Both Merrill and the Padres will hope that this bat has as many hits in it as all his other bats do. The 21-year-old Maryland native is hitting a robust .288 this year with 17 homers and 66 RBI. While he's not Juan Soto, he's helped to mitigate the loss of Soto from the Padres lineup.
He's got an OPS of .801 and an OPS+ of 123, both of which are very solid - especially for a 21-year-old.
Furthermore, the Padres enter the weekend at 69-53 and just 2.0 games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.
