San Diego Padres' Sean Manaea Has a 7.01 ERA Over His Last 14 Starts

Add left-handed starting pitcher Sean Manaea to the list of newly-acquired pitchers that have struggled since being traded for by the San Diego Padres.

Since being acquired by the Padres at the 2022 MLB trade deadline, reliever Josh Hader has a 19.06 ERA, 3.85 WHIP, .464 opponent batting average, .564 opponent on base percentage, and 1.207 opponent OPS over eight appearances and 5.2 innings pitched.

Blake Snell, who the Padres acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays prior to the 2021 Major League Baseball season, has recently found his groove, but had a 5.60 ERA and 1.45 WHIP over his first ten starts this season.

Like Snell, Yu Darvish has excelled recently, but hit a significant rough patch earlier in his time with his new club.

Over his last 20 starts of 2021, Darvish logged a miserable 5.66 ERA. The Padres dealt four prospects to the Cubs in exchange for Darvish's services prior to the 2021 season.

Manaea has a 7.01 ERA and 1.64 WHIP over his last 14 starts, dating back to June 14. The sample size is now large enough to warrant concern, and the Padres may soon remove Manaea from their pitching rotation.

In a critical game two of a three-game series in Los Angeles against the Dodgers, Padres' manager Bob Melvin gave Manaea the ball Saturday. Saturday's game was one of his worst performances of his career. The Valparaiso, Indiana native gave up eight runs, nine hits and three home runs over 4.1 innings in the Padres' 12-1 loss.

Manaea, 30, was acquired by the Padres from the Oakland Athletics for two prospects prior to the start of the 2022 season.

The struggles for recent pitching acquisitions is somewhat perplexing, considering that Petco Park is a pitcher's park. It ranks as the 28th-most hitter's park according to Statcast's park factors leader board.

At the time of publication, the Padres had to announce any changes to their pitching rotation.