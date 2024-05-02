San Francisco Giants Call Up Reliever Randy Rodriguez to Make MLB Debut
The San Francisco Giants have recalled relief pitcher Randy Rodriguez from Triple-A Sacramento, the team announced Thursday.
Rodriguez will join the Giants' bullpen for their series finale against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Thursday. The 24-year-old right-hander will make his MLB debut if or when he takes the mound.
To make room for Rodriguez on the active 26-man roster, San Francisco optioned right-handed pitcher Daulton Jefferies to Triple-A Sacramento in his place.
Rodriguez joined the Giants organization when he was just 17 years old, signing with the club as an international free agent in July 2017. He slowly worked his way up through San Francisco's farm system, and he entered 2024 as their No. 28 prospect.
After making one Spring Training appearance with the Giants in 2023, Rodriguez got action in four Cactus League contests in 2024. He put up a 4.50 ERA, two holds and a .083 batting average against.
Rodriguez walked eight batters in just 4.0 innings of work, though, so he was optioned to Sacramento to start the regular season.
Through 10 Triple-A appearances this year, Rodriguez is 1-1 with a 1.69 ERA, 1.031 WHIP and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Rodriguez has also only walked 3.4 batters per nine innings – down from his 7.3 mark in 2023 – giving San Francisco faith that he can cut it in the big leagues.
Rodriguez is 14-18 with a 3.75 ERA, 1.338 WHIP and 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings in his minor league career.
First pitch for Thursday afternoon's game between the Giants and Red Sox is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET. Kyle Harrison has drawn the start for San Francisco, while Josh Winckowski will serve as an opener for Boston.
