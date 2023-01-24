St. Louis Cardinals, Cincinnati Reds, Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Scott Rolen was the only player voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2023, by the BBWAA. Here's a look at the entire ballot voting results for Cooperstown this year.

St. Louis Cardinals, Cincinnati Reds, Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Scott Rolen was the only player voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2023, by the BBWAA.

Todd Helton, in his fifth year of candidacy, came extremely close to receiving entry, coming up just 11 votes short. Billy Wagner climbed up to 68.1% this year. He and Helton are tracking well, and should receive entry in the next two years, before Wagner falls off the ballot.

Jeff Kent received just 46.5% and has now fallen off the ballot. He will need to receive entry to the Hall of Fame from one of the veterans committees.

Time is running out for Gary Sheffield, who picked up 55% of the vote in his ninth year of candidacy. Next year will be his last chance to get into the Hall via the baseball writers.

In order to remain on the ballot from year to year, players must receive at least 5% of the vote. Francisco Rodriguez, Mark Buehrle, Torii Hunter and Jimmy Rollins all survived elimination, Rodriguez and Rollins in their first year of candidacy.

No other player in his first year of candidacy in 2023 receive more than one vote, as Bronson Arroyo, R.A. Dickey, John Lackey, Mike Napoli, Huston Street, Matt Cain, Jacoby Ellsbury, Andre Ethier, J.J. Hardy, Jhonny Peralta, Jered Weaver and Jayson Werth all came up short of the needed 5%, and will not remain on the ballot.

Here's a look at the entire ballot voting results for 2023:

Scott Rolen (6th year): 76.3%, 297 votes

Todd Helton (5th year): 72.2%, 281 votes

Billy Wagner (8th year): 68.1%, 265 votes

Andruw Jones (6th year): 58.1%, 226 votes

Gary Sheffield (9th year): 55%, 214 votes

Carlos Beltran (1st year): 46.5%, 181 votes

Jeff Kent (10th year): 46.5%, 181 votes

Alex Rodriguez (2nd year): 35.7%, 139 votes

Manny Ramirez (7th year): 33.2%, 129 votes

Omar Vizquel (6th year): 19.5%, 76 votes

Andy Pettitte (5th year): 17%, 66 votes

Bobby Abreu (4th year): 15.4%, 60 votes

Jimmy Rollins (1st year): 12.9%, 50 votes

Mark Buehrle (3rd year): 10.8%, 42 votes

Francisco Rodriguez (1st year): 10.8%, 42 votes

Torii Hunter (1st year): 6.9%, 27 votes

Bronson Arroyo (1st year): 0.3%, 1 vote

R.A. Dickey (1st year): 0.3%, 1 vote

John Lackey (1st year): 0.3%, 1 vote

Mike Napoli (1st year): 0.3%, 1 vote

Huston Street (1st year): 0.3%, 1 vote

Matt Cain (1st year): 0%, 0 votes

Jacoby Ellsbury (1st year): 0%, 0 votes

Andre Ethier (1st year): 0%, 0 votes

J.J. Hardy (1st year): 0%, 0 votes

Jhonny Peralta (1st year): 0%, 0 votes

Jered Weaver (1st year): 0%, 0 votes

Jayson Werth (1st year): 0%, 0 votes

Check out the latest episode of the Jack Vita Show for more MLB offseason analysis!

Subscribe to the Jack Vita Show on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Pandora | TuneIn | Listen Notes | Podtail | Podchaser | Hubhopper | Audio junkie | Himalaya | Podcast Addict | Available wherever podcasts are found.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.