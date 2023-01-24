Scott Rolen Enters HOF: Entire 2023 Baseball Hall of Fame Voting Results
St. Louis Cardinals, Cincinnati Reds, Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Scott Rolen was the only player voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2023, by the BBWAA.
Todd Helton, in his fifth year of candidacy, came extremely close to receiving entry, coming up just 11 votes short. Billy Wagner climbed up to 68.1% this year. He and Helton are tracking well, and should receive entry in the next two years, before Wagner falls off the ballot.
Jeff Kent received just 46.5% and has now fallen off the ballot. He will need to receive entry to the Hall of Fame from one of the veterans committees.
Time is running out for Gary Sheffield, who picked up 55% of the vote in his ninth year of candidacy. Next year will be his last chance to get into the Hall via the baseball writers.
In order to remain on the ballot from year to year, players must receive at least 5% of the vote. Francisco Rodriguez, Mark Buehrle, Torii Hunter and Jimmy Rollins all survived elimination, Rodriguez and Rollins in their first year of candidacy.
No other player in his first year of candidacy in 2023 receive more than one vote, as Bronson Arroyo, R.A. Dickey, John Lackey, Mike Napoli, Huston Street, Matt Cain, Jacoby Ellsbury, Andre Ethier, J.J. Hardy, Jhonny Peralta, Jered Weaver and Jayson Werth all came up short of the needed 5%, and will not remain on the ballot.
Here's a look at the entire ballot voting results for 2023:
Scott Rolen (6th year): 76.3%, 297 votes
Todd Helton (5th year): 72.2%, 281 votes
Billy Wagner (8th year): 68.1%, 265 votes
Andruw Jones (6th year): 58.1%, 226 votes
Gary Sheffield (9th year): 55%, 214 votes
Carlos Beltran (1st year): 46.5%, 181 votes
Jeff Kent (10th year): 46.5%, 181 votes
Alex Rodriguez (2nd year): 35.7%, 139 votes
Manny Ramirez (7th year): 33.2%, 129 votes
Omar Vizquel (6th year): 19.5%, 76 votes
Andy Pettitte (5th year): 17%, 66 votes
Bobby Abreu (4th year): 15.4%, 60 votes
Jimmy Rollins (1st year): 12.9%, 50 votes
Mark Buehrle (3rd year): 10.8%, 42 votes
Francisco Rodriguez (1st year): 10.8%, 42 votes
Torii Hunter (1st year): 6.9%, 27 votes
Bronson Arroyo (1st year): 0.3%, 1 vote
R.A. Dickey (1st year): 0.3%, 1 vote
John Lackey (1st year): 0.3%, 1 vote
Mike Napoli (1st year): 0.3%, 1 vote
Huston Street (1st year): 0.3%, 1 vote
Matt Cain (1st year): 0%, 0 votes
Jacoby Ellsbury (1st year): 0%, 0 votes
Andre Ethier (1st year): 0%, 0 votes
J.J. Hardy (1st year): 0%, 0 votes
Jhonny Peralta (1st year): 0%, 0 votes
Jered Weaver (1st year): 0%, 0 votes
Jayson Werth (1st year): 0%, 0 votes
