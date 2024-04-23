Seattle Mariners Activate Reliever Collin Snider, Option Him to Triple-A
The Seattle Mariners have activated reliever Collin Snider from the injured list and sent him to Triple-A Tacoma ahead of the series opener with the Texas Rangers.
Collin Snider, RHP, reinstated from the 15-day Injured List and optioned to Triple-A Tacoma.
Snider was hit in the leg by a batted ball during the team's series in Milwaukee at the beginning of April, so it's good to see him healthy. Given the fluctuations in health and usage in a bullpen, he figures to be back at some point again soon.
The 28-year-old Snider was acquired by the Mariners this past offseason and made three appearances in the early going here in 2024. He's 0-0 with an ERA of 6.00 in three innings.
He debuted with the Kansas City Royals in the 2022 season, pitching with them for parts of 2022 and 2023. Lifetime, he's 4-2 with a 5.93 ERA over 65 games.
In addition to Snider getting healthier, the M's recently activated Cody Bolton from the injured list as well. They are working on getting both Matt Brash and Gregory Santos back as well, with the hope that the duo could be back in May.
The Mariners enter play on Tuesday at 11-11 overall and 0.5 games back in the American League West. They'll take on the defending champion Rangers at 8:05 p.m. ET with Logan Gilbert getting the ball. Dane Dunning pitches for the Rangers, who were 6-0 in Texas against the M's in 2023.
