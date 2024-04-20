Seattle Mariners' Righty Could Be Nearing Return From Injury
Seattle Mariners' right-hander Bryan Woo will be making a three-inning rehab start on Sunday for Triple-A Tacoma, according to reports.
It's the latest step towards recovery for Woo, who was slated to open the season as the M's fifth starter. He was shut down at the end of spring training with elbow inflammation, something that also caused him to go on the injured list last season.
Woo, 24, made his Major League Debut last season, going 4-5 with a 4.21 ERA. After injuries to Robbie Ray and Marco Gonzales prompted his call-up, he threw 87.2 valuable innings that helped Seattle stay in playoff contention until the final weekend of the regular season. In his absence, the team has been utilizing Emerson Hancock as the fifth starter.
Interestingly enough, because the Mariners were rained out on Friday night against the Rockies, Hancock and Woo are now lined up to pitch on the same day. This means that Woo can more easily replace Hancock in the rotation when he's ready to return.
When he does, he'll join Luis Castillo, Bryce Miller, George Kirby and Logan Gilbert in the rotation.
The Mariners are coming off a three-game sweep of the Cincinnati Reds that has them now at 9-10 on the season. They'll take on the Rockies on Saturday night with first pitch at 8:10 p.m. ET.
Castillo will pitch in that one with the M's getting a doubleheader in on Sunday. Kirby will pitch Game 1 with Hancock tossing in Game 2.
Colorado is 4-15 on the year.
