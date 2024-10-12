Seattle Mariners Star Reportedly Has Strong Feelings on How Organization Should Move Forward
Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodriguez has a voice in the organization, and he's apparently using it as the team moves forward into the offseason.
According to Adam Jude of the Seattle Times, Rodriguez has told the front office that he doesn't want the team to trade any of its core five starting pitchers. He apparently said that in 2023, and has re-iterated it again in 2024.
“That’s our cornerstone — that’s the team,” Rodriguez said in late September. “They keep us in the game. They keep us in the game every single time. What I would like to see, and feel like what everybody would like to see, is just more support for them.”
First off, from a pure leadership standpoint, it's nice to see Rodriguez standing up and speaking out. Though he's just 23 years old, Rodriguez is the highest-profile player on the roster, and the biggest key to its success. Him having a voice and using it is important, and his opinion being valued by the organization is important is well.
The question is how does the organization go about finding that support that Rodriguez desires? The easy answer to getting a better offense is to trade a pitcher, but if you don't want to do that, what else is there? The team could spend far more money than it wants to (also unlikely), or the team could trade from its stock of impressive prospects.
That would likely hurt, but it may be the best way to accomplish what Rodriguez wants.
The Mariners went 85-77 and missed the playoffs this past season by 1.0 game.
