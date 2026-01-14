Shocking Mariners-Phillies Trade Idea Brings All-Star To Seattle

The Seattle Mariners were one of the best teams in the league last year, but they're backed against the wall this offseason.

The Mariners lost Jorge Polanco to the New York Mets in free agency early this winter. They were able to re-sign Josh Naylor to a huge contract, but slugger Eugenio Suárez remains in free agency, as of Wednesday.

With Suárez sitting on the open market, the Mariners need to re-sign or replace him in the coming weeks.

FanSided's Chris Landers recently predicted the Philadelphia Phillies would opt to trade infielder Alec Bohm to the Mariners in a shocking offseason deal.

Alec Bohm would fit perfectly with the Mariners

Oct 9, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm (28) reacts after a long fly ball in the eleventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game four of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"The Phillies appear hell-bent on coming away with Bichette this offseason; no one loves their stars like Dave Dombrowski," Landers wrote. "But in order to make that dream come true, Dombrowski is going to have to open up a spot on the infield for him, and that requires moving on from either Bohm at third base or Stott at second.

"Stott is the better fielder and comes with an extra year of team control, so he would seem to be the harder to acquire. Ultimately, I think it's Bohm who goes, given that he'll be a free agent next winter and neither his offense nor his defense are beyond reproach. If he's available for cheap, Seattle should pounce: A league-average bat would be an improvement over what they currently have at the hot corner, and they were interested in acquiring Bohm last offseason."

A trade for Bohm would make perfect sense for the Mariners. Bohm is able to play either corner infield spot or a bit of outfield. He could also slot in as the team's designated hitter if the Mariners aren't content with his defense.

Bohm is a very talented hitter who would likely plug into the middle of the Mariners lineup. Suárez is a tough bat to replace, but the Mariners could get better in the long run by trading a few pieces to add Bohm at third base.

