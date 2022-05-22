Shohei Ohtani Hits Lead-Off Home Run for Los Angeles Angels

There's something genuinely special about watching Shohei Ohtani play and when the Los Angeles Angels are a good team, he's that much better of a watch.

On Sunday afternoon, Ohtani led off the game for LA against the Oakland Athletics, looking to get the game started right and he wasted no time against starter Cole Irvin.

Ohtani unloaded on a middle-in breaking ball, hitting a 443-foot home run onto the green berm in dead center field.

The 443-foot blast was the longest ball Ohtani has hit this season and the longest ball he's hit since hitting a 445-foot homer on September 21, 2021.

It's his 10th home run hit 440 feet or more since the start of the 2021 season, just an insane stat from one of the most feared power hitters in baseball.

Ohtani is now up to nine home runs this season after a tough start to 2022. He's been playing much better over his last 15 games or so, hitting .290/.333/.597 with five home runs, 14 RBI and 12 runs scored.

Last year's AL MVP is looking much more like an AL MVP in recent games and the Angels are a better team because of it without a doubt.

On the mound, Ohtani has improved his command tremendously, striking out 53 and walking nine over 38.1 innings of work this year.

He's also not the only player on Sunday to go deep as his MVP counterpart, Mike Trout, hit his 12th home run of the year as he's hitting well above .320 through his first 38 games of the year.

With a win on Sunday, the Angels secure a series victory against the Athletics, a great sign with the Texas Rangers and Toronto Blue Jays coming to Anaheim this week.