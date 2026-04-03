Shohei Ohtani, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Land on List No MLB Star Wants

There has been plenty of firepower so far this season across Major League Baseball, but not necessarily from everyone you'd expect it from.

On Thursday, Yahoo Fantasy Sports shared on X a list of players across Major League Baseball without a homer under their belt so far this season and both Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays popped up on the list, among plenty of stars.

"Notable players with 0 home runs this season: Shohei Ohtani, Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodriguez, Bobby Witt Jr., Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Kyle Tucker, Ronald Acuna Jr., Matt Olson, Nick Kurtz, Junior Caminero, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Rafael Devers," the post read.

There are plenty of stars without homers

Apr 1, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) waits behind the cage as he takes live batting practice prior to the game against the Cleveland Guardians at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Notable players with 0 home runs this season:



Shohei Ohtani

Cal Raleigh

Julio Rodriguez

Bobby Witt Jr.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Kyle Tucker

Ronald Acuna Jr.

Matt Olson

Nick Kurtz

Junior Caminero

Fernando Tatis Jr.

Rafael Devers pic.twitter.com/VYSHowHfxu — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) April 2, 2026

It's important to note that Yahoo shared the post on X on Thursday afternoon. By the time the game action wrapped up on Thursday night, both Rafael Devers and Matt Olson blasted their first homers of the season.

The two biggest stories here from an MLB perspective certainly are Ohtani and Guerrero. Ohtani hasn't found his footing yet offensively and has looked mortal, which is a shock in itself. Through six games, Ohtani is slashing .167/.423/.167 with a .590 OPS. Not his typical Herculean output, to say the least. He's leading the league with seven walks, but is 3-for-18 on the season without an extra-base hit or RBI.

Guerrero has been much better. He has slashed .300/.481/.300 with a .781 OPS. He just hasn't been able to hit the ball out of the ballpark, yet. He has two RBIs on the season and doesn't have an extra-base hit yet this season either in six games.

On top of these two, the next biggest story is Cal Raleigh. After blasting 60 homers last year, you'd expect to see some explosiveness out of him. Instead, he is slashing .160/.250/.200 and is leading the league with 15 strikeouts. He does have one double, though in seven games played.

We've seen a lot of good things across the league this offseason, but this trend by some of the game's biggest stars is on the more negative side of things. People around the league love a good home run. The fact that there are this many superstar-level players without a long ball under their belt isn't a great sign for the state of the offense around the league. For the league's sake, hopefully these guys all turn it around.