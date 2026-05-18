MLB Standings Show Just How Quickly Phillies Have Come Back From the Dead
Since starting the season 9-19, a disastrous opening act that caused the organization to switch managers, the Phillies have completely turned things around. Don Mattingly's team completed a Rivalry Weekend sweep of the Pirates on Sunday for their fourth straight win. Philadelphia is now 15-4 since employing the nuclear option, which has been enough to elevate them past .500 and into second place in the National League East. What was once a massive hole does not seem as daunting as the Braves' division lead has been shaved down to eight games and a wild card spot is only 3 1/2 games out of reach. It's a remarkable turn around on a dime and new life has been breathed into the franchise even quicker than the biggest optimist would have hoped.
The immediate turnaround mirrors what happened four years ago as a mid-season managerial change ushered in a 14-2 run and an eventual trip to the World Series. This upcoming stretch of play, beginning with the Reds coming into town on Monday, will reveal just how hot the Phillies are—and if they are for real.
Boston also pulled the rip cord on its skipper after a 10-17 start, yet the Red Sox haven't been able to capture the same lightning in a bottle, going 9-10 since the move and getting no closer to what they need to do.
In the American League East, the Yankees continue to give up ground to the Rays. New York has lost seven of its past 10 contests to fall a full three games behind blistering Tampa. The surprising White Sox are nipping at the Guardians' heels in the AL Central (1 1/2 games back), the AL West is a logjam of mediocrity (with the .500 Athletics atop the leaderboard) and the NL West is a two-horse race between Los Angeles and San Diego. A Cubs cool-off has allowed the Brewers and Cardinals to get within a 1 1/2.
The Brewers and Cubs face off beginning Monday night in a pivotal series at Wrigley and the Tigers have a much-needed chance to breathe some life into their miserable May by taking on the Guardians. For a late-night treat, the Dodgers and Padres will square off for the division lead.
MLB scores
Rays 6, Marlins 3
Orioles 7, Nationals 3
Phillies 6, Pirates 0
Braves 8, Red Sox 1
Guardians 10, Reds 3
Blue Jays 4, Tigers 1
Mets 7, Yankees 6
Rangers 8, Astros 0
White Sox 9, Cubs 8
Twins 5, Brewers 4
Royals 2, Cardinals 0
Diamondbacks 8, Rockies 6
Giants 10, Athletics 1
Dodgers 10, Angels 1
Padres 8, Mariners 3
MLB standings
American League East
Team
Record
Games Behind
Rays
30-15
--
Yankees
28-19
3.0
Blue Jays
21-25
9.5
Orioles
21-26
10.0
Red Sox
19-27
11.5
American League Central
Team
Record
Games Behind
Guardians
26-22
--
White Sox
24-22
1.0
Twins
21-26
4.5
Tigers
20-27
5.5
Royals
20-27
5.5
American League West
Team
Record
Games Behind
Athletics
23-23
--
Rangers
22-24
1.0
Mariners
22-26
2.0
Astros
19-29
5.0
Angels
16-31
7.5
National League East
Team
Record
Games Behind
Braves
32-15
--
Phillies
24-23
8.0
Nationals
23-24
9.0
Marlins
21-26
11.0
Mets
20-26
11.5
National League Central
Team
Record
Games Behind
Cubs
29-18
--
Brewers
26-18
1.5
Cardinals
27-19
1.5
Pirates
24-23
5.0
Reds
24-23
5.0
National League West
Team
Record
Games Behind
Dodgers
29-18
--
Padres
28-18
0.5
Diamondbacks
22-23
6.0
Giants
20-27
9.0
Rockies
18-29
11.0
MLB schedule
All times ET
Guardians vs. Tigers, 6:40 p.m.
Orioles vs. Rays, 6:40 p.m.
Reds vs. Phillies, 6:40 p.m.
Braves vs. Marlins, 6:40 p.m.
Mets vs. Nationals, 6:45 p.m.
Blue Jays vs. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Red Sox vs. Royals, 7:40 p.m.
Astros vs. Twins, 7:40 p.m.
Brewers vs. Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Rangers vs. Rockies, 8:40 p.m.
Athletics vs. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Dodgers vs. Padres, 9:40 p.m.
Giants vs. Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m.
White Sox vs. Mariners, 9:40 p.m.
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Kyle Koster is an assistant managing editor at Sports Illustrated covering the intersection of sports and media. He was formerly the editor in chief of The Big Lead, where he worked from 2011 to '24. Koster also did turns at the Chicago Sun-Times, where he created the Sports Pros(e) blog, and at Woven Digital.Follow KyleKoster