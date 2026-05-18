MLB Standings Show Just How Quickly Phillies Have Come Back From the Dead

Since starting the season 9-19, a disastrous opening act that caused the organization to switch managers, the Phillies have completely turned things around. Don Mattingly's team completed a Rivalry Weekend sweep of the Pirates on Sunday for their fourth straight win. Philadelphia is now 15-4 since employing the nuclear option, which has been enough to elevate them past .500 and into second place in the National League East. What was once a massive hole does not seem as daunting as the Braves' division lead has been shaved down to eight games and a wild card spot is only 3 1/2 games out of reach. It's a remarkable turn around on a dime and new life has been breathed into the franchise even quicker than the biggest optimist would have hoped.

The immediate turnaround mirrors what happened four years ago as a mid-season managerial change ushered in a 14-2 run and an eventual trip to the World Series. This upcoming stretch of play, beginning with the Reds coming into town on Monday, will reveal just how hot the Phillies are—and if they are for real.

Boston also pulled the rip cord on its skipper after a 10-17 start, yet the Red Sox haven't been able to capture the same lightning in a bottle, going 9-10 since the move and getting no closer to what they need to do.

In the American League East, the Yankees continue to give up ground to the Rays. New York has lost seven of its past 10 contests to fall a full three games behind blistering Tampa. The surprising White Sox are nipping at the Guardians' heels in the AL Central (1 1/2 games back), the AL West is a logjam of mediocrity (with the .500 Athletics atop the leaderboard) and the NL West is a two-horse race between Los Angeles and San Diego. A Cubs cool-off has allowed the Brewers and Cardinals to get within a 1 1/2.

The Brewers and Cubs face off beginning Monday night in a pivotal series at Wrigley and the Tigers have a much-needed chance to breathe some life into their miserable May by taking on the Guardians. For a late-night treat, the Dodgers and Padres will square off for the division lead.

MLB scores

Rays 6, Marlins 3

Orioles 7, Nationals 3

Phillies 6, Pirates 0

Braves 8, Red Sox 1

Guardians 10, Reds 3

Blue Jays 4, Tigers 1

Mets 7, Yankees 6

Rangers 8, Astros 0

White Sox 9, Cubs 8

Twins 5, Brewers 4

Royals 2, Cardinals 0

Diamondbacks 8, Rockies 6

Giants 10, Athletics 1

Dodgers 10, Angels 1

Padres 8, Mariners 3

MLB standings

American League East

Team Record Games Behind Rays 30-15 -- Yankees 28-19 3.0 Blue Jays 21-25 9.5 Orioles 21-26 10.0 Red Sox 19-27 11.5

American League Central

Team Record Games Behind Guardians 26-22 -- White Sox 24-22 1.0 Twins 21-26 4.5 Tigers 20-27 5.5 Royals 20-27 5.5

American League West

Team Record Games Behind Athletics 23-23 -- Rangers 22-24 1.0 Mariners 22-26 2.0 Astros 19-29 5.0 Angels 16-31 7.5

National League East

Team Record Games Behind Braves 32-15 -- Phillies 24-23 8.0 Nationals 23-24 9.0 Marlins 21-26 11.0 Mets 20-26 11.5

National League Central

Team Record Games Behind Cubs 29-18 -- Brewers 26-18 1.5 Cardinals 27-19 1.5 Pirates 24-23 5.0 Reds 24-23 5.0

National League West

Team Record Games Behind Dodgers 29-18 -- Padres 28-18 0.5 Diamondbacks 22-23 6.0 Giants 20-27 9.0 Rockies 18-29 11.0

MLB schedule

All times ET

Guardians vs. Tigers, 6:40 p.m.

Orioles vs. Rays, 6:40 p.m.

Reds vs. Phillies, 6:40 p.m.

Braves vs. Marlins, 6:40 p.m.

Mets vs. Nationals, 6:45 p.m.

Blue Jays vs. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Red Sox vs. Royals, 7:40 p.m.

Astros vs. Twins, 7:40 p.m.

Brewers vs. Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Rangers vs. Rockies, 8:40 p.m.

Athletics vs. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Dodgers vs. Padres, 9:40 p.m.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m.

White Sox vs. Mariners, 9:40 p.m.

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