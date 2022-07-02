Skip to main content
St. Louis Cardinals Hit Four Consecutive Home Runs

For just the 11th time in MLB history, the St. Louis Cardinals hit four straight home runs on Saturday, doing so all in the first inning off Philadelphia Phillies starter Kyle Gibson. It was the first time the feat was done in the first inning.

After St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado hit for the 17th cycle in franchise history on Friday, the Cardinals as a team did something that has happened just 10 times in league history.

In the top of the first inning, facing Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Kyle Gibson, Arenado got the scoring started with a two-run home run, his second in as many days.

Then, the very next batter, Nolan Gorman, followed with a solo home run of his own. Juan Yepez and Dylan Carlson kept the home run train going and like that, the Cardinals had hit four home runs in a row off Gibson.

It's just the 11th time in MLB history that a team hit four consecutive home runs in a game and the first time since the Chicago White Sox accomplished the feat on August 16, 2020.

Additionally, it's the first time in MLB history that four consecutive home runs were hit in the first inning of a game.

For those who didn't know, there was actually a 42-year gap between occurrences as the first three happened between 1961 and 1964 and the next one after that happened in 2006.

Since 2006, the feat has happened eight times and of those eight times, the Washington Nationals did it twice in three years.

Arenado is continuing on a hot streak for St. Louis, hitting .393/.414/.750 in his last seven games with two home runs and six RBI. He's also hitting .322 over his last 30 games with a .951 OPS.

St. Louis is in another tough battle with Philadelphia as the two teams are tied at 6-6 in the seventh inning.

