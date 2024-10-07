St. Louis Cardinals Legend to Slide into Broadcast Booth For Playoff Coverage on Monday
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter is set to appear on the MLB Network on Monday as the network covers the Major League Baseball playoffs.
According to a post on "X" from MLB Network, Carpenter is set to serve as a guest analyst and will appear across the platform beginning at 2 p.m. ET.
The 38-year-old Texas native just finished up his 14th season with the Cardinals, San Diego Padres and New York Yankeees. Back with the Cardinals this year, he hit .234 in just 157 at-bats. He had four homers, 15 RBI and a .314 on-base percentage.
He starred with St. Louis also from 2011-2021, helping the Cardinals get to the World Series in 2011 and 2013. St. Louis won the Fall Classic in 2011, though Carpenter had just seven games played that season.
All in all, Carpenter is a three-time All-Star who led the majors in hits back in 2013 (199). He also led the league in doubles that year with 55. He paired with Albert Pujols to make a dominant middle of the Cardinals order for years. Lifetime, he's a .259 hitter with 179 home runs and 659 RBI. He hit a career-high 36 homers back in 2018.
At this point, there's been no indication what Carpenter plans to do next year. He'll be a free agent when the season ends and could have some interest in returning, but perhaps he's interesting in broadcasting too and this is a way for him to get exposure on that front.
