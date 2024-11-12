St. Louis Cardinals Not Looking to Move All-Star Closer Ryan Helsley to Rotation
As they look to re-set and shave payroll this offseason, the St. Louis Cardinals look to move closer Ryan Helsley in a trade. However, if Helsley sticks with the organization for 2025, they won't be moving him to the rotation, according to a report from Derrick Goold.
The following update comes from the Rotowire fantasy baseball portal, with a link to Goold's reporting (subscription required):
The Cardinals are not mulling a move to the rotation for Helsley, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
ANALYSIS
All 239 appearances for Helsley at the major-league level have come in relief, but he came up through the minors as a starting pitcher. While there has been some speculation that the Cardinals might consider giving the 30-year-old another chance to start, it does not appear that is in the plans following Helsley's major-league-leading 49 saves in 2024...
Not only did have 49 saves this past season, he had a 2.04 ERA and went 7-4. He struck out 79 batters in 66.1 innings for the Cardinals, who finished tied for second in the National League Central.
Helsley is entering his final season of arbitration eligibility. In addition to potentially moving him, the Cardinals could trade superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado as well. They are going to let Paul Goldschmidt go in free agency and could entertain a trade for Sonny Gray - if he's willing to waive his no-trade clause.
While the Cardinals won't be doing it, we have recently seen relievers transition to starters recently. Former Cardinals reliever Jordan Hicks did it last season with the San Francisco Giants.
