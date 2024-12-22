Fastball

Stephen Curry Goes Viral For Tribute to Rickey Henderson, Steve Kerr Also Honors Him

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night as the team's principal figures honored Rickey Henderson.

Brady Farkas

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half at Target Center on Dec. 21.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half at Target Center on Dec. 21. / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Golden State Warriors guard and future Basketball Hall of Famer Steph Curry went viral on Saturday night as he appeared to honor Athletics great Rickey Henderson, who recently died at the age of 65.

Curry seemingly recreated the photo from when Henderson became the all-time stolen base king. You can see the image from before the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves below:

After the game, Curry also spoke about Henderson and his impact on the Bay Area.

"A major shoutout, condolences to the entire Henderson family," Curry told Bonta Hill, Chris Mullin and Festus Ezeli. "Growing up as an adult in the Bay Area -- especially what he did in Oakland -- it resonates with me in terms of representing the Bay, and doing it at a legendary, iconic level. [There's] nobody like him, and so condolences to the whole family. I know the whole Bay Area mourns with them tonight."

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr also took to the podium to talk about the passing of Henderson, who was his contemporary in professional sports. Kerr played for the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs at the same time as Henderson played in the majors.

One of the greatest players to ever live, Henderson had a 25-year career with the Athletics, New York Yankees, San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners. He is baseball's all-time leader in stolen bases (1,406) and runs scored (2,295).

He is a member of the 3,000 hit club (3,055) and the 200 home run club (297). Henderson was a 10-time All-Star, a three-time Silver Slugger, a two-time World Series champion, an MVP and a Gold Glove winner.

Henderson had four separate stints with the Athletics, becoming one of the greatest athletes in Bay Area history. He helped the A's win the 1989 World Series.

He was 65.

Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

