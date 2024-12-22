Stephen Curry Goes Viral For Tribute to Rickey Henderson, Steve Kerr Also Honors Him
Golden State Warriors guard and future Basketball Hall of Famer Steph Curry went viral on Saturday night as he appeared to honor Athletics great Rickey Henderson, who recently died at the age of 65.
Curry seemingly recreated the photo from when Henderson became the all-time stolen base king. You can see the image from before the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves below:
After the game, Curry also spoke about Henderson and his impact on the Bay Area.
"A major shoutout, condolences to the entire Henderson family," Curry told Bonta Hill, Chris Mullin and Festus Ezeli. "Growing up as an adult in the Bay Area -- especially what he did in Oakland -- it resonates with me in terms of representing the Bay, and doing it at a legendary, iconic level. [There's] nobody like him, and so condolences to the whole family. I know the whole Bay Area mourns with them tonight."
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr also took to the podium to talk about the passing of Henderson, who was his contemporary in professional sports. Kerr played for the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs at the same time as Henderson played in the majors.
One of the greatest players to ever live, Henderson had a 25-year career with the Athletics, New York Yankees, San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners. He is baseball's all-time leader in stolen bases (1,406) and runs scored (2,295).
He is a member of the 3,000 hit club (3,055) and the 200 home run club (297). Henderson was a 10-time All-Star, a three-time Silver Slugger, a two-time World Series champion, an MVP and a Gold Glove winner.
Henderson had four separate stints with the Athletics, becoming one of the greatest athletes in Bay Area history. He helped the A's win the 1989 World Series.
He was 65.
