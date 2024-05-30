Superstar Livvy Dunne Posts Fun Message For Paul Skenes's 22nd Birthday
The Pittsburgh Pirates throttled the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday afternoon in game two of a doubleheader, 10-2.
With the win, the Pirates moved to 26-30 on the year while the Tigers are now under .500 at 27-28.
Superstar rookie Paul Skenes got the win on the mound, moving to 2-0 with a 2.45 ERA. On his 22nd birthday, he tossed a quality start, going 6.0 innings, allowing two earned runs and three hits. He walked just one and struck out nine.
The No. 1 pick in the draft from last year has made an instant impact in the Pirates rotation since being called up earlier this month, pairing with Jared Jones to make one of the best young 1-2 punches in the game.
Furthermore, Skenes got a nice message on social media for his birthday from superstar girlfriend Livvy Dunne.
She posted a message to her Instagram story with a strikeout compilation that read "nothin like some b-day K's."
Dunne, the national champion gymnast from LSU and noted social media influencer, has helped bring another level of attention to baseball over the last month, with some comparing her presence to that of Taylor Swift in the previous NFL season.
Maybe she's not quite that big just yet, but there's no denying that Skenes and Dunne are the new power couple across the league, especially for younger fans.
The Pirates will be off on Thursday before starting a weekend series with the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. First pitch on Friday is 7:07 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.