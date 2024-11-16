Tampa Bay Rays 2025 Ballpark Situation Could Impact Offseason in Negative Way
It was announced this week that the Tampa Bay Rays will spend the 2025 season playing in the spring training home of the New York Yankees, George M. Steinbrenner Field.
This is a result of massive damage sustained by Tropicana Field during Hurricane Milton back in October. Furthermore, there are questions about where the Rays will play in 2026 and 2027, but one thing at a time.
There's a lot of good in the Rays playing at Steinbrenner Field. First, the team is staying in its local area, affording Rays fans the chance to still see their favorite team. Also, given the reduced capacity of Steinbrenner Field (11,000 as of now), there's a greater chance of the Rays playing in front of a max crowd every night, as opposed to the 3/4 empty stadiums they have enjoyed at Tropicana Field for years.
However, there are some real drawbacks as well and those could absolutely negatively impact the team this offseason. First and foremost, do players want to play in a minor league stadium? Will the Rays be able to recruit free agents this offseason knowing that's the plan - and will they be able to get multi-year free agents when subsequent years are also unknown?
At the end of the day, money usually talks, but the Rays are notoriously frugal. Will they overpay someone to come into the situation? It remains to be seen through the rest of the offseason.
The Rays went 80-82 in 2024, finishing in fourth place in the American League East. They have several key pieces coming back from injury in 2025, which should help, but they still need help from the outside.
We'll see if they can get them.
