Rays Predicted To Cut Ties With 27-Save Closer Via Trade To Tigers

Will the Rays trade any key veterans?

Jackson Roberts

Jul 30, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; The hat and glove of Detroit Tigers right fielder Robbie Grossman (8) sits on the ledge of the dugout during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-Imagn Images
When it comes to offseason trades in Major League Baseball, the Tampa Bay Rays are always a team to watch.

The Rays have succeeded as a small-market team by frequently moving on from their expensive players a year early instead of waiting too long and watching those players lose value. Though they have new ownership this year, the baseball operations group remains intact.

This winter, there are several Rays veterans to watch out for in trade rumors, such as first baseman Yandy Díaz, second baseman Brandon Lowe, and closer Pete Fairbanks, who we'll focus on in this article.

Fairbanks predicted to move to Detroit

Pete Fairbanks
Sep 21, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Pete Fairbanks (29) throws a pitch against the Boston Red Sox during the ninth inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images / Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

Fairbanks is set for a significant pay increase this season, assuming his club options is exercised. But the Rays could try to trade him and save their money, because paying a premium for relief pitching has rarely been their cup of tea.

In a recent article, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller predicted that Fairbanks would be traded this offseason to the Detroit Tigers, who spent much of the season trying to find the right formula to close out games despite a very talented bullpen on the whole.

"Because he triggered a number of escalators with his tally of appearances and games finished over the past three years, Fairbanks' club option for 2026 has soared from $7M up to $12.5M. And Tampa Bay spending eight figures for one year of a relief pitcher is just about the most un-Rays thing imaginable," Miller wrote.

"Rather than pay a $1M buyout to decline the option, though, they'll probably exercise it and then immediately look to trade Fairbanks away. Detroit would figure to be among the parties interested in his services."

This season, Fairbanks tallied 27 saves and a 2.83 ERA in 61 appearances. It was his third straight season serving as Tampa Bay's primary closer, and he's been well above league average across the board throughout his career.

Heading into his age-32 season, though, it would be easy to picture Tampa Bay moving on from Fairbanks and trying to pilfer the Tigers' talented farm system for talent.

Jackson Roberts
