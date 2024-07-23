Fastball

Tampa Bay Rays Claim Relief Pitcher Joel Kuhnel Off Waivers From Milwaukee Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers designated Joel Kuhnel for assignment over the weekend, allowing the right-handed reliever to join the Tampa Bay Rays via the waiver wire.

Sam Connon

Apr 12, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Joel Kuhnel (72) delivers a pitch during the fifth inning against the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park.
Apr 12, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Joel Kuhnel (72) delivers a pitch during the fifth inning against the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park. / Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
The Tampa Bay Rays have claimed right-handed pitcher Joel Kuhnel off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.

The Brewers designated Kuhnel for assignment on Saturday. He had been on the big league roster since July 14, but he did not make a single appearance with Milwaukee before getting booted from the 40-man roster.

Kuhnel, 29, has now been a member of four organizations in the last three months alone.

The Cincinnati Reds selected Kuhnel in the 11th round of the 2016 MLB Draft and held onto the righty for the next seven years.

Kuhnel made his MLB debut in 2019 and made a handful of appearances in 2020 as well. After not spending any time at the big league level in 2021, Kuhnel took the mound 53 times for Cincinnati in 2022.

That season, Kuhnel went 2-3 with a 6.36 ERA, 1.397 WHIP, 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, a 4.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a -0.5 WAR.

The Reds ultimately designated Kuhnel for assignment in June 2023, trading him to the Houston Astros. Kuhnel spent the rest of the season with the Astros, and after getting released in January, he re-upped with Houston on a minor league deal 10 days later.

Kuhnel allowed four earned runs in 2.0 innings in his one appearance for the Astros this year.

Houston eventually designated Kuhnel for assignment and traded him to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for cash considerations. Then it was the Blue Jays' turn to DFA Kuhnel, opening the door for him to sign a minor league deal with the Brewers in June.

Kuhnel is 4-3 with a 6.30 ERA, 1.436 WHIP, 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, a 3.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a -0.6 WAR over the course of his MLB career.

In 229 minor league appearances, meanwhile, Kuhnel is 15-18 with a 3.55 ERA, 1.287 WHIP, 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings and a 3.75 strikeout-to-walk ratio. This season alone, Kuhnel is 5-1 with a 2.30 ERA with three different Triple-A teams.

