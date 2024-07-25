Tampa Bay Rays Legend, Current Blue Jays OF to Retire After 2024 Season
Tampa Bay Rays legend and current Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier is set to retire after the 2024 season concludes.
Kiermaier made the comments to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times on Wednesday before the Blue Jays and Rays played each other. He cited the way he physically feels and his impending third child as the reasons while he'll walk away.
Per the article:
“The way I reflect on it, the product I put on the field now still can be good, but the effort it takes to get it to what I’ve been used to all those years, with my speed and defense and arm and everything, it’s tough,” he said.
“I knew this year was going to be tough just with how I felt last year, and I know as the years go by it’s going to get tougher and tougher. I have my third kid coming in December, and it’s time for me to be a dad and let my body recover.”
The 34-year-old Kiermaier is known as one of the best defenders of his era, having won four Gold Gloves in the outfield. He took home the hardware in 2015, 2016, 2019 and 2023, showing his ability to win the award at different ages and in different home ballparks.
He spent 10 years with the Rays and helped them get to the World Series in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He signed with the Blue Jays for 2023 and then re-signed for the 2024 season. There's a chance he could be traded or designated for assignment as the Blue Jays move through a likely mini-rebuild at the trade deadline.
As a hitter, Kiermaier has a lifetime .247 average. He's hitting just .195 this season for the underwhelming Jays. His best offensive seasons came at the beginning of his career when he hit .263 in both 2014 and 2015.
The Blue Jays and Rays will play again on Thursday afternoon at 3:07 p.m. ET.
