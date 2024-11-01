Tampa Bay Rays Pick Up Club Option on Former All-Star Second Baseman Brandon Lowe
The Tampa Bay Rays have officially exercised their club option on second baseman Brandon Lowe, the team announced in a press release Friday evening.
Lowe is now set to make $10.5 million in 2025, rather than needing to try his luck in free agency.
“We are appreciative of all of Brandon’s achievements on and off the field during his time with the Rays,” President of Baseball Operations Erik Neander said in a statement. “Since debuting in 2018, his productivity at second base has been among the league’s best and we look forward to his continued success with us next season.”
Lowe inked a six-year, $24 million contract with the Rays ahead of the 2019 season, at which point he had just 43 big league games under his belt. He proceeded to make the All-Star Game that summer, placing third in AL Rookie of the Year voting.
The shortened 2020 season was also a promising one for Lowe, considering he posted a .916 OPS, finished eighth in the AL MVP race and helped Tampa Bay reach the World Series. Lowe kept that momentum going into 2021, when he racked up 39 home runs, 99 RBI and a 4.5 WAR.
Back injuries limited Lowe to 65 games in 2022, however, while additional back issues and a fractured kneecap meant he would appear in just 109 games in 2023. Lowe dealt with an oblique strain early on in 2024, on top of missing more time with toe and finger injuries en route to 107 appearances.
Lowe has hit .234 with a .757 OPS over the last three seasons, after batting .258 with an .869 OPS over the previous three. His WAR per 162 games has also dipped from 5.6 to 3.1.
As it stands, Lowe is tied for the highest salary on the Rays' 2025 payroll. Starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs is also due $10.5 million, while third baseman Yandy Diaz is scheduled to make $10.0 million.
If Lowe can rebound in 2025, he may earn himself an even bigger payday. The Rays have a $11.5 million option on his deal for the 2026 season.
