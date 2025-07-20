New Names Emerge as Possible Successors to Atlanta Braves Managerial Position
According to a report from Bob Nightengale of USA Today, two new names have emerged as possible successors to Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker.
Former Marlins manager Skip Schumaker and bench coach Walt Weiss are expected to be strong candidates to replace Brian Snitker as Atlanta’s manager when he retires after the season.
Schumaker could also wind up in Texas if Bruce Bochy retires.
Schumaker is already serving as an advisor in Texas, giving him a leg up on the Rangers job, but there's been no indication that Bochy is definitely going to walk away after this season, either.
The Marlins went 62-100 last season, with Schumaker walking away at season's end. The record says less about Schumaker and more about bad luck and bad circumstances for Miami. He took the Marlins to the playoffs in 2023, but key injuries throughout the pitching staff decimated the roster in 2024. He's been well-regarded as a manager.
As a player, Schumaker spent 11 years in the big leagues with the Cardinals, Dodgers and Reds. He helped the Cardinals win the 2006 World Series and was a lifetime .278 hitter. He also posted a career .337 on-base percentage, hit 28 home runs and stole 26 bases lifetime.
As for Weiss, he spent 14 years in the big leagues with the Oakland Athletics, Florida Marlins, Colorado Rockies and Braves. He was an All-Star and a World Series champion in his career. A lifetime .258 hitter, he was also a solid defensive shortstop. He's currently on the staff in Atlanta, seemingly giving him a leg up there.
He previously managed the Rockies from 2013-2016, never putting together a winning season.
