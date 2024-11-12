Tampa Bay Rays Star Wander Franco in More Hot Water as Details Emerge From Latest Arrest
On Monday, it was reported that embattled Tampa Bay Rays star Wander Franco was arrested in the Dominican Republic. The details were scarce, but there was an alleged confrontation in which guns were drawn. The initial report suggested that carrying a gun would be allowed for Franco, if there was proper documentation, but that wasn't known at the time.
Now, we have an update from Juan Arturo Recio of ESPN Deportes:
The Attorney General's Office of the Dominican Republic confirms that it has requested a coercive measure against baseball player Wander Franco.
According to a press release, they point out that he is provisionally accused of "illegal use and possession of a firearm."
There's no word yet on what this all means for Franco, who is currently facing legal issues from a separate, very serious incident.
He has not played since August of 2023 after allegations surfaced of him having a sexual relationship with a minor.
He is set to face trial in December on charges of sexual abuse, sexual exploitation against a minor and human trafficking. He is currently on the restricted list and is not being paid by the Rays. Once the legal process plays out, Major League Baseball can start to think about Franco's future in the sport. There has been speculation that he'll never play Major League Baseball again. As of this time, he can't even travel to the United States.
The 23-year-old Franco was an All-Star in 2023. He hit .281 with 17 homers and 58 RBI prior to these allegations arising and ending his season. He signed an 11-year deal with the Rays in 2021. Eventually, all or part of that $182 million contract will be up for the Rays to go after.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.