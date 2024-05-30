Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco to Stay on Administrative Leave, But is Still Being Paid
According to a new report from the Tampa Bay Times, Tampa Bay Rays' shortstop Wander Franco will continue to remain on administrative leave through mid-July, but he will still be paid. He had previously been put on leave through June 1, so the league and players association have jointly agreed to extend that stay.
Per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times:
Rays shortstop Wander Franco’s stay on administrative leave has been extended through July 14, the Tampa Bay Times has learned.
The decision was made by joint agreement of Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association. While on administrative leave, he continues to receive his $2 million salary.
Franco was placed on the restricted list last August after allegations surfaced of him having an inappropriate relationship with a minor in the Dominican Republic. He missed the entire Rays playoff run in 2023 and has not even appeared in the United States again. He was arrested this offseason in the Dominican Republic and then released. He remains there.
As we understand, Major League Baseball will not even make a determination on his future until the legal process plays out in his home country. As a result of the length of time this could take, there's a likelihood that his 2024 season is over - and depending on what happens legally, his entire career could be over too, as has been speculated.
One of the best, young players in all of baseball, Franco made the All-Star team last season, hitting .281 with 17 homers and 30 stolen bases before being placed on leave.
The 23-year-old is a .282 career hitter who signed an 11-year contract worth $182 million before the 2022 season. If he is unable to fulfill the terms of his contract because of these legal issues, the Rays may be able to go after his contract at some point.
