Tarik Skubal Trade Buzz Growing Around 4 Teams, Including Dodgers

Will Tarik Skubal end up getting moved ahead of the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline?

This past offseason, Skubal was talked about as a potential trade candidate but the Tigers didn't move him. Detroit, instead, doubled down and went out and signed Framber Valdez. The Tigers won 87 games last season and looked better on paper before the 2026 campaign kicked off. But that just hasn't been the case. The Tigers are in a freefall and are 20-33 on the season and have lost nine of their last 10 games. That's not all, though. The Tigers have lost eight games in a row and the season is spiraling out of control.

Now, all eyes are on Skubal across the league. On Sunday, USA Today's Bob Nightengale said on Sunday that rival executives around the league think the Skubal sweepstakes will come down to one of four teams: Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, or the San Diego Padres.

The Tarik Skubal Sweepstakes Already Is Heating Up

Detroit Tigers left-hander Tarik Skubal talks to reporters before a game against the Boston Red Sox on May 4, 2026, at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan. | Evan Petzold / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Now that it’s becoming inevitable that the free-falling Detroit Tigers may have no choice but to trade two-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal at the deadline, rival executives believe the bidding will come down to four finalists that not only can afford the remainder of his $32 million contract, but will also be willing to give up prized prospects: The Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays and San Diego Padres," Nightengale wrote.

The buzz around Skubal has gotten louder and louder over the last week or so. With rumors of his potential availability growing, we speculated top landing spots for him, including both the Dodgers and the Padres.

The Dodgers are the Dodgers. They are the most aggressive team in the league and could use another legit starter with Blake Snell on the Injured List. The Padres have been among the top teams in baseball, but their rotation isn't great, outside of Michael King and Randy Vásquez. The Blue Jays have the talent to make a run, but their rotation has been depleted all season to this point by injuries. Adding Skubal arguably would be the final piece they need.

For New York, it already has one of the best rotations in the game and just got Gerrit Cole back. If the Yankees got Skubal, they arguably would be the overall favorite in baseball to make a run and win the 2026 World Series.