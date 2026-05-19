Blake Snell Joins Tarik Skubal With New Surgery Trend for Faster Return

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Blake Snell needs elbow surgery, but there's a hope that he can return in the not-so-distant future.

Snell needs to have loose bodies removed from his elbow. It's a tough update for a superstar who has had injury issues throughout his career. The two-time Cy Young Award winner is taking inspiration from a fellow two-time Cy Young Award winner to try to return on the sooner side, though.

Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal recently had to undergo surgery to remove a loose body from his elbow. The initial fear was that he would miss two or three months. He underwent a less invasive surgery to remove the loose body using a NanoScope. So far, all has been good for Skubal. He is already throwing and went through a full bullpen on Monday. He also claimed that he is completely symptom-free, as transcribed by ESPN.

The Dodgers Ace Is Set To Undergo Surgery

May 9, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell (7) throws to the plate during the second inning against the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

"I haven't had any symptoms since the surgery," Skubal said. "I didn't realize how much it was impacting me day-to-day until taking that thing out of there."

Skubal is expected to return sooner than the initial timeline with four to six weeks being possible. The surgery was such a success that Snell is now going to do the same thing, as shared by USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

"Dodgers starter Blake Snell will undergo the same arthroscopic surgery Tuesday to remove loose bodies in his elbow that Tigers ace Tarik Skubal recently underwent, GM Brandon Gomes tells LA reporters, with hopes he returns within 2 months," Nightengale wrote.

The sooner Snell can return, the better for Los Angeles. Also, if this surgery style works, it will be a game-changer for pitchers out there. We've heard a lot about guys getting loose bodies removed from their elbows throughout the season to this point. It feels like there has been an uptick of specific loose body surgeries. If there is a way to protect the elbow while getting the hurler back on the mound on the sooner side at full strength, that's incredible. For Skubal, the fact that he's already throwing at the level he's at is insane.

On May 4, ESPN's Jeff Passan broke the news that Skubal needed surgery and that he could be out two or three months. Two weeks later, he has had surgery and is throwing. It's simply ridiculous. Hopefully, Snell has the same type of luck for Los Angeles.