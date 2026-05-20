Tarik Skubal Landing Spots as Tigers' Collapse Continues

The Detroit Tigers are a team that is digging itself a hole that may end up being too big to get out of.

Detroit has been mightily struggling lately without Tarik Skubal on the mound. Over the Tigers' last 14 games, they have gone 2-12 and now are nine games below .500 at 20-29. Right now, the Tigers are 7 1/2 games out of first place in the American League Central and are 3 1/2 games out of an American League Wild Card spot

Skubal is doing everything he can to return to the Tigers as fast as possible. He underwent NanoScope surgery to remove loose bodies from his elbow to expedite the process. Skubal is already throwing as well.

But one guy can only do so much. Even when he does return, he'll pitch every fifth day. What about the rest of them? The Tigers still have pieces in the rotation, including Framber Valdez, Jack Flaherty and Casey Mize. Plus, there is plenty of firepower on offense on paper, and yet the Tigers are 2-12 over their last 14 games.

With Skubal set to become a free agent after the season, the Tigers are hurdling towards a very difficult decision. If the Tigers keep playing like this, they're going to need to consider flipping the two-time Cy Young Award winner. Or else, they will risk losing him for nothing in a season that already doesn't seem like they are going to be contending, barring a significant turnaround.

With that being said, here are three teams that need to be wathcing the Tigers closely right now.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Jul 30, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A general view of a Los Angeles Dodgers hat and glove during the second inning in the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The Dodgers aren't afraid to go after any star. Blake Snell is on the Injured List and will be undergoing a similar surgery as Skubal. Los Angeles recently acquired Eric Lauer from the Toronto Blue Jays. Clearly, the Dodgers are looking for talent. There potentially isn't a better starter out there, when healthy, than Skubal. The Dodgers would be wise to make a call.

Tampa Bay Rays

Mar 30, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; A detailed view of the Tampa Bay Rays hat at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

This would be a surprise, but it's something the Rays should consider this year. Tampa Bay is 32-15 and has the best record in the American League. On top of that, the Rays know how to get the most out of pitchers. Skubal will be a free agent at the end of the season. If the Rays are still playing this well ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline, dealing a few prospects away for the best pitcher in baseball should be in consideration. How many times are you going to be as good as the Rays are? There's a real chance they could make a deep run this season. Adding Skubal would help with that idea. And, there wouldn't be long-term money attached to him.

San Diego Padres

May 24, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; San Diego Padres hats in the dugout during the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

The Padres are a contender in the National League and play in the same division as the Dodgers. Right now, San Diego is a half-game behind the Dodgers for first place. While this is the case, the Padres have the 21st-ranked rotation ERA in baseball at 4.42. Imagine how good this team could be with Skubal?