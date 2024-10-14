Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Set to Attend ALCS Game 1 Between Yankees-Guardians
For you pop culture fans out there: Superstar musician Taylor Swift and superstar NFL tight end Travis Kelce will be in attendance on Monday night for Game 1 of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium.
The Kansas City Chiefs, who Kelce plays for, just completed their bye week and clearly don't have any team functions on Monday. They will start preparing on Tuesday for a much-anticipated matchup with the San Francisco 49ers. That Super Bowl rematch comes up on Sunday afternoon. The Chiefs won the Super Bowl last season against San Francisco and have won three titles during Kelce's career.
One of the most productive NFL players of the last decade, Kelce is a nine-time Pro Bowler and a four-time All-Pro. He's also a member of the All-2010s Team. He's struggled in the early going this year, though. Through five games, he has just 24 catches and 228 yards. He has not scored a touchdown yet. The Chiefs are 5-0.
Kelce has become one of the most popular athletes around given his relationship with Swift, which began during last football season. Swift is frequently in attendance at his games and he frequently attends her shows in the offseason. The two also attended the U.S. Open tennis tournament this past summer.
Kelce grew up in Ohio and has thrown the first pitch before at Progressive Field, so it is assumed that he will be rooting for the Guardians on Monday night.
First pitch is set for 7:38 p.m. ET as veteran right-hander Alex Cobb pitches for Cleveland against Carlos Rodon for the Yankees.
Game 2 will be Tuesday night.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.