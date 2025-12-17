Unexpected AL West Rival Could Poach Mariners’ 2-Time All-Star

The Seattle Mariners had a strong 2025 season, coming within one win of their first World Series appearance in franchise history. They managed to keep Josh Naylor around, but lost Jorge Polanco in free agency.

They may also lose Eugenio Suarez, who was acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks at the trade deadline. He had some clutch home runs for them in the postseason, but he is not expected to return to Seattle.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic listed several potential fits for some of the top remaining free agents, and on the list for Suarez was an unexpected American League West rival: the Los Angeles Angels.

Mariners Could Face Competition For Suarez From AL West Rival

“Suárez probably has to wait until after Bichette and Bregman sign to find a team, just in case one of the contending teams circle back to him. However, I think Suárez’s best fit might be with non-contending teams such as the Pirates, Athletics and Angels. If he has a great first half, he’ll be traded like last year to a contending team with the biggest need at the time,” Bowden wrote.

Suarez hit just .228 during the regular season, but popped 49 home runs, drove in 118 runs, posted a 3.6 WAR and had an .824 OPS. The two-time All-Star played a huge role in Seattle reaching the ALCS for the first time since 2001.

He’d give the Angels a huge boost offensively and a chance to potentially surprise people in 2026. If not, he could be a trade candidate again.

With Seattle having lost Polanco, losing Suarez wouldn’t be great, especially to a division rival. They’re still in a better position than Los Angeles is, so they should finish above them in the standings even if this does come to fruition.

Seattle has Colt Emerson and Ben Williamson who can play third base, but with Polanco gone, they might need somebody more proven, especially if they are unable to trade for Brendan Donovan or Ketel Marte this offseason.

It will be interesting to see what happens with Suarez, but it might not be a bad idea for Seattle to try and keep him to prevent losing him to a division rival like the Angels. Only time will tell.

